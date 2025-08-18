Sophie Cunningham injury update: What happened to Indiana Fever star

Sophie Cunningham sustained an injury during Indiana Fever's game against Connecticut Sun. She hurt her right knee during the second quarter of the Sunday game. Sophie Cunningham is out for the remainder of the game, Indiana Fever announced.(Getty Images via AFP)

Cunningham is out for the remainder of the game, the team announced.

Moment when Sophie Cunningham got injured

Fever were playing defense in the second quarter, when Cunningham came over to help stop Sun's Bria Hartley. Harley passed the ball once Cunningham arrived and then fell to the ground. During this time, she seemed to land on the Fever star's right leg.

Cunningham appeared to be in a lot of pain and held on to her right knee. She then hobbled around the baseline, before going to ground. Fever staff rushed to her aid, and Cunningham eventually made her way to the locker room.

How long will Sophie Cunningham take to heal?

While it is evident that Cunningham has hurt her right knee, the extent of the injury remains unclear, and will only become evident once doctors conduct a medical tests on the basketball player.

However, in the event that it is a knee sprain, Sophie Cunningham might find herself out for a few weeks, if it is nothing severe. This could turn into a few months, if she has a sprain which is serious, as per Cleveland Clinic. They also noted that knee sprains are common in basketball.

Will Sophie Cunningham miss the next Fever game?

Fever face Minnesota Lynx next, on August 23. Depending on the severity of her injury, Cunningham just might make it back in time, though five days between two games makes it a tight call.

Reacting to her injury, Sophie's elder sister Lindsey said in a X post “.@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you.”

Sophie joins a long list of Fever players benched with injuries, including star Caitlin Clark, who hasn't been in action since July 15, after a right groin injury, and point guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson, who are both out for the season.