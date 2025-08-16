Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever star will take ‘several more weeks’ after Mystics game

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has missed 12 consecutive games since being sidelined because of a right groin injury in July. Her latest miss was Friday's matchup against the Washington Mystics at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, we have an update on when the 23-year-old can return - not from the player or the team, but from a reporter's comment. Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Getty Images via AFP)

Clark has yet to rejoin full team practices, leaving the Fever without their standout rookie for nearly a month. Her absence has been glaring; in 13 appearances this season, she averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds, anchoring Indiana’s offense before being ruled out indefinitely.

Indiana is 8-5 with Clark in the lineup and 10-10 without her. “I've never been through anything like this, which is probably why it's been so hard. I've never really dealt with injury. It's probably been a challenge in itself because when I was first feeling pain, I didn't understand it,” she said during an August 8 episode of Sue Bird's podcast.

When will Caitlin Clark be back from injury?

The latest buzz around her recovery didn’t come from the team, but from a comment posted by local reporter Scott Agness on YouTube. In response to a fan lamenting Clark’s absence, Agness wrote simply: “Have patience. At least several more weeks.”

Though not an official update, the remark has given fans some idea about Caitlin Clark's return. Agness has covered Indiana basketball since 2012 and previously worked within the Fever and Pacers organizations.

“Several more weeks and the season is OVER,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. For now, the Fever maintains there is no set timetable for her return.

“I mean there aren’t even ‘several more weeks’ left in the season and they’re clearly getting her ready to come back so,” another one added.