Sophie Cunningham’s sister tears into WNBA after Fever star's brutal injury: ‘Pathetic'

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Connecticut Sun. The injury happened in the second quarter of the game when Connecticut guard Bria Hartley went to the basket, fell, and accidentally hit Cunningham's leg. Cunningham remained on the court, visibly in pain and clutching her right knee, before being helped off and escorted to the locker room. Sophie Cunningham suffered a knee injury.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Fever later confirmed Cunningham would not return for the rest of the game. In a statement posted on X, the team wrote, “Injury Update: Sophie Cunningham (right knee) will not return to today's game at Connecticut.”

Lindsey Cunningham blasts WNBA

After the incident, Cunningham's younger sister, Lindsey Cunningham, publicly criticized the WNBA.

In a post on X, Lindsey wrote, “WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you Sophie.”

Lindsey Cunningham is a former Missouri player and currently serves as the assistant director of development for the Tigers women’s basketball team.

Fans react

Fans expressed concern for Sophie's recovery and criticized the referees' calls.

One fan wrote on X, “Sophie was injured because the Suns players wanted it to happen. The refs allowed it to happen. This league can go straight to hell. They better get prepared for a huge loss of viewership.”

Another added, “Omg!! What season is this? Hope it’s not a serious injury.”

A third person wrote, “Yeah, I'm out. No reason left to watch this team anymore then. Terrible basketball. Healing thoughts to Sophie. She's the only one that seemed to play with any heart anymore.”