Stefon Diggs' Patriots release not influenced by chef assault case; star WR reacts to decision

The New England Patriots informed wide receiver Stefon Diggs that he’ll be released when the new league year begins next week. The 32-year-old confirmed reports via his social media, sending a message to the six-time Super Bowl champions. This comes after Diggs pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and other criminal charges stemming from an alleged dispute with his former personal chef, identified as Mila Adams.

The Patriots clarified that Diggs' release did not stem from the case. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that New England management informed the wide receiver that they planned to release him because of his salary.

“Stefon Diggs had an additional $6 million set to become fully guaranteed next week, Friday. The Patriots didn’t want to drag him along and informed him today they’re moving on, giving him a jump start. He’ll be released next Wednesday [March 11]," Pelissero wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Patriots' decision was ‘purely financially motivated’.

Stefon Diggs reacts Diggs posted a goodbye on social media, thanking the Patriots for the season and saying, “We family forever. Until we meet again.”

Diggs led the team with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards receiving with four touchdowns in his only season in New England, helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Along the way, Diggs became the go-to option for Drake Maye, who finished runner-up to Matthew Stafford for the AP NFL MVP award.

Diggs' 1,000-yard season marked the seventh of his career. It helped complete a successful career revival after a season-ending knee injury derailed what turned out to be a one-year stay with the Houston Texans in 2024.

Patriots on Stefon Diggs assault case Back in December, when Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery, the team stood by him.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs,” a Patriots spokesperson said in December.

“Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”