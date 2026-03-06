Stefon Diggs release row: Cardi B cheating scandal behind Patriots' shocking decision? Here's the truth

Stefon Diggs is set to part ways with the New England Patriots after just one season. The 32-year-old seemingly confirmed the reports with a social media post, captioned: "THANK YOU for a hell of a year. We family forever," followed by a red heart emoji. His exit has sparked several rumors, with some social media users speculating that Cardi B was behind the release.

The Patriots informed Diggs ahead of time that they planned to release him before a major salary guarantee took effect. NFL insider Tom Pelissero explained the timing behind the decision.

“Stefon Diggs had an additional $6 million set to become fully guaranteed next week, Friday. The Patriots didn’t want to drag him along and informed him today they’re moving on, giving him a jump start. He’ll be released next Wednesday [March 11],” Pelissero wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Was Cardi B behind Stefon Diggs' release? Diggs’ departure sparked widespread discussion across the NFL community, especially after speculation surfaced online linking the move to rapper Cardi B, who previously dated the star wideout. Some social media posts suggested she may have influenced the team’s decision, but there is no evidence supporting those claims.

Despite the timing of the breakup and the roster move, reports consistently state the Patriots’ decision was based on contract structure and salary cap planning rather than any off-field issues.

During his lone season in Foxborough, Diggs remained highly productive. He finished the year with 85 receptions, 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The campaign marked the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career and helped New England reach the Super Bowl, where the team ultimately fell to the Seattle Seahawks.

Cardi B had frequently been spotted at Patriots games during the season because of her relationship with Diggs. In one widely shared moment during a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, she appeared in the stadium celebrating the Patriots’ victory while team owner Robert Kraft stood nearby smiling.

The rapper was also seen attending games from Kraft’s luxury suite earlier in the season, which drew attention given her high-profile celebrity status and relationship with Diggs.