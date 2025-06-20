Stephen A Smith shocked by daughter Samantha's NBA Finals prediction ahead of Game 6 | Watch

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith brought his daughter Samantha to the NBA Finals, game 6, between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and she took her pick for the game. Stephen A. Smith was left shocked as his daughter made her pick for the NBA Finals Game 6.(REUTERS)

When asked who she thought would win the NBA Finals Game 6, Samantha wasted no time in picking the Thunder, leaving her dad, Stephen A Smith, shocked.

"My pick, I'm going OKC. I think they are going to end it tonight," Samantha said.

The video showed Smith's shocked reaction as Samantha pointed out MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's performance. His colleagues added fuel to the fire by saying that they prefer Smith's daughter, as it makes for a good show. It was total banter. Stephen A Smith picked the Indiana Pacers for the win, telling his daughter that she was ‘going against daddy on that’.

OKC vs Indiana NBA Finals Game 6

One win away from the first NBA title in franchise history, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault believes preparation for Game 6 of the Finals on Thursday night in Indianapolis boils down to how the other sneaker fits.

"We're always trying to put ourselves in our opponent's shoes," Daigneault said of Oklahoma City's focus with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series ahead of the first elimination game of the NBA Finals.

"Zero and zero mindset. We're not introducing any new concepts right now, we're just relying on the psychological habits we've built over time."

Perspective might be more challenging for Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle as his squad faces the task of attempting to win two consecutive games against the Thunder with All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton at less than full strength.

Carlisle said Wednesday it will be late afternoon or early evening Thursday before the Pacers have a realistic feel for what Haliburton can contribute as Indiana attempts to send the series back to Oklahoma City for Game 7 on Sunday night.