SRH vs RCB: Ishan Kishan, bowlers hurt Kohli and co's top 2 hopes with 42-run win

Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 94 off 48 balls and an all-round bowling effort saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad dent the Royal Challengers Bangalore's top-two hopes with a 42-run win in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Friday. After the loss, Virat Kohli and co slid down to the third rung of the points table with seven points. They trail Gujarat Titans (18) and Punjab Kings (17). Ishan Kishan top-scored for SRH against RCB with 94 runs(PTI)

Kishan missed his second century of the 2025 season by six runs, but his blazing efforts helped SRH put up a massive 232-run target on a batting-friendly pitch. The southpaw hit five sixes and seven fours. In reply, RCB were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs.

Bengaluru has already qualified for the playoffs and is set to face the Rishab Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants in their final game of the regular season on Tuesday. Hyderabad has been eliminated from the playoffs race.

After winning the toss on Friday, stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma opted to bowl. SRH's openers, Abhishek Sharma (34 off 17 balls) and Travis Head (17 off 10 balls), put on 54 off 24 balls. However, both of them were dismissed in the space of three deliveries and the team was reduced to 54-2 in 4.2 overs.

Ishan Kishan then smashed 50 runs off 28 balls. Cameos from Heinrich Klaasen (24 off 13) and Aniket Verma (26 off nine) steered Hyderabad past the 200-run mark. They scored 43 runs in the last three overs.

In the second innings, RCB got a brisk start. Phil Salt survived a no-ball to score 63 off 32 balls and put on 80 off 43 balls with Virat Kohli, who managed 43 off 25 balls with seven fours and a six.

Kohli was dismissed in the seventh over and everything went south. Mayank Agarwal, who had stepped in for an injured Devdutt Padikkal, was out for 11 and Rajat Patidar for 18. Jitesh Sharma made 24 off 15, sharing 44 off 26 with Patidar, but the lower order couldn't hold the momentum.

Bengaluru lost seven wickets for 16 runs across 25 balls.