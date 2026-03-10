Super Bowl 2027 odds: Kelce, Kenneth Walker and Mike Evans' moves shift numbers; Chiefs, 49ers surge
A number of free agency decisions and trade announcements have completely shifted the 2027 Super Bowl odds. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have surely benefitted from their latest moves, and bettors believe the two teams have a real shot at the Lombardi Trophy next year.
Travis Kelce, Kennth Walker give Chiefs a boost
Patrick Mahomes appeared to confirm what thousands of Chiefs fans have been praying for. The star QB posted photos of himself and Travis Kelce amid reports that the star TE has called of all retirement talk, and is returning for a 14th season.
Kansas City and Kelce are nearing a deal that would give them a big boost for a potential roster rebuild.
Meanwhile, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker has agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million for a stint with the Chiefs. The deal includes $28.7 million guaranteed and $43.05 million in base value.
Mike Evans leaves Bucs
Mike Evans is leaving Tampa Bay after playing all 12 years of his career with the Buccaneers. The star WR is reportedly signing a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.
"Saying goodbye to a legend such as Mike Evans is never easy, but today we are filled with appreciation and gratitude for all that he did during his extraordinary 12-year career as a Buccaneer," said the Glazer family, owners of the team, in a statement. "Our goal was always to ensure that Mike would play his entire career as a Buccaneer, but as we got further in the process it became clear he was looking for a new challenge."
Updated Super Bowl 2027 odds
The Los Angeles Rams have surged to the top of the Super Bowl betting markets after an aggressive start to NFL free agency, overtaking the Seattle Seahawks as the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium next season.
According to DraftKings, the Rams now hold the best odds to win the next Super Bowl, pushing the Seahawks down to second place.
First, Los Angeles traded for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, widely regarded as the top slot corner in the NFL. The team then doubled down on its investment by signing McDuffie to a contract extension that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league.
The Rams didn’t stop there. They also reached an agreement with former Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, a physical outside defender viewed by many around the league as one of the top 15 to 20 players at his position.
With the additions of McDuffie and Watson, Los Angeles has rapidly transformed what was once considered a liability into one of the strongest secondaries in the NFL.
Chiefs and 49ers have also surged.
Super Bowl odds by team (DraftKings Futures)
Favorites
Los Angeles Rams — +750
Seattle Seahawks — +800
Denver Broncos — +1000
Buffalo Bills — +1100
Kansas City Chiefs — +1200
Strong Contenders
San Francisco 49ers — +1300
Baltimore Ravens — +1400
Detroit Lions — +1600
Green Bay Packers — +1700
Los Angeles Chargers — +1800
Mid-Tier Teams
Dallas Cowboys — +2000
Cincinnati Bengals — +2200
Philadelphia Eagles — +2500
Jacksonville Jaguars — +3000
Miami Dolphins — +3500
Long-Shot Playoff Teams
New York Jets — +4000
Minnesota Vikings — +4500
Cleveland Browns — +5000
Houston Texans — +6000
Atlanta Falcons — +6500
Major Underdogs
Chicago Bears — +7500
Arizona Cardinals — +8000
New Orleans Saints — +9000
Indianapolis Colts — +10000
Extreme Longshots
Las Vegas Raiders — +12000
Carolina Panthers — +20000
Tennessee Titans — +20000
Washington Commanders — +25000
New York Giants — +30000
