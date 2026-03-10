Edit Profile
    Super Bowl 2027 odds: Kelce, Kenneth Walker and Mike Evans' moves shift numbers; Chiefs, 49ers surge

    Updated on: Mar 10, 2026 4:42 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce heads off the field following an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders (AP)
    A number of free agency decisions and trade announcements have completely shifted the 2027 Super Bowl odds.

    The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have surely benefitted from their latest moves, and bettors believe the two teams have a real shot at the Lombardi Trophy next year.

    Travis Kelce, Kennth Walker give Chiefs a boost

    Patrick Mahomes appeared to confirm what thousands of Chiefs fans have been praying for. The star QB posted photos of himself and Travis Kelce amid reports that the star TE has called of all retirement talk, and is returning for a 14th season.

    Read More: ‘Fully encouraging’: Key Taylor Swift factor in Travis Kelce's decision to not retire; Mahomes, Chiefs pumped

    Kansas City and Kelce are nearing a deal that would give them a big boost for a potential roster rebuild.

    Meanwhile, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker has agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million for a stint with the Chiefs. The deal includes $28.7 million guaranteed and $43.05 million in base value.

    Mike Evans leaves Bucs

    Mike Evans is leaving Tampa Bay after playing all 12 years of his career with the Buccaneers. The star WR is reportedly signing a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

    "Saying goodbye to a legend such as Mike Evans is never easy, but today we are filled with appreciation and gratitude for all that he did during his extraordinary 12-year career as a Buccaneer," said the Glazer family, owners of the team, in a statement. "Our goal was always to ensure that Mike would play his entire career as a Buccaneer, but as we got further in the process it became clear he was looking for a new challenge."

    Read More: Elgton Jenkins celebrates Packers latest move; key factor in decision revealed amid Ravens interest

    Updated Super Bowl 2027 odds

    The Los Angeles Rams have surged to the top of the Super Bowl betting markets after an aggressive start to NFL free agency, overtaking the Seattle Seahawks as the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium next season.

    According to DraftKings, the Rams now hold the best odds to win the next Super Bowl, pushing the Seahawks down to second place.

    First, Los Angeles traded for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, widely regarded as the top slot corner in the NFL. The team then doubled down on its investment by signing McDuffie to a contract extension that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

    The Rams didn’t stop there. They also reached an agreement with former Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, a physical outside defender viewed by many around the league as one of the top 15 to 20 players at his position.

    With the additions of McDuffie and Watson, Los Angeles has rapidly transformed what was once considered a liability into one of the strongest secondaries in the NFL.

    Chiefs and 49ers have also surged.

    Super Bowl odds by team (DraftKings Futures)

    Favorites

    Los Angeles Rams — +750

    Seattle Seahawks — +800

    Denver Broncos — +1000

    Buffalo Bills — +1100

    Kansas City Chiefs — +1200

    Strong Contenders

    San Francisco 49ers — +1300

    Baltimore Ravens — +1400

    Detroit Lions — +1600

    Green Bay Packers — +1700

    Los Angeles Chargers — +1800

    Mid-Tier Teams

    Dallas Cowboys — +2000

    Cincinnati Bengals — +2200

    Philadelphia Eagles — +2500

    Jacksonville Jaguars — +3000

    Miami Dolphins — +3500

    Long-Shot Playoff Teams

    New York Jets — +4000

    Minnesota Vikings — +4500

    Cleveland Browns — +5000

    Houston Texans — +6000

    Atlanta Falcons — +6500

    Major Underdogs

    Chicago Bears — +7500

    Arizona Cardinals — +8000

    New Orleans Saints — +9000

    Indianapolis Colts — +10000

    Extreme Longshots

    Las Vegas Raiders — +12000

    Carolina Panthers — +20000

    Tennessee Titans — +20000

    Washington Commanders — +25000

    New York Giants — +30000

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

