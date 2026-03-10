Super Bowl 2027 odds: Kelce, Kenneth Walker and Mike Evans' moves shift numbers; Chiefs, 49ers surge

A number of free agency decisions and trade announcements have completely shifted the 2027 Super Bowl odds. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have surely benefitted from their latest moves, and bettors believe the two teams have a real shot at the Lombardi Trophy next year.

Travis Kelce, Kennth Walker give Chiefs a boost Patrick Mahomes appeared to confirm what thousands of Chiefs fans have been praying for. The star QB posted photos of himself and Travis Kelce amid reports that the star TE has called of all retirement talk, and is returning for a 14th season.

Read More: ‘Fully encouraging’: Key Taylor Swift factor in Travis Kelce's decision to not retire; Mahomes, Chiefs pumped

Kansas City and Kelce are nearing a deal that would give them a big boost for a potential roster rebuild.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker has agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million for a stint with the Chiefs. The deal includes $28.7 million guaranteed and $43.05 million in base value.

Mike Evans leaves Bucs Mike Evans is leaving Tampa Bay after playing all 12 years of his career with the Buccaneers. The star WR is reportedly signing a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

"Saying goodbye to a legend such as Mike Evans is never easy, but today we are filled with appreciation and gratitude for all that he did during his extraordinary 12-year career as a Buccaneer," said the Glazer family, owners of the team, in a statement. "Our goal was always to ensure that Mike would play his entire career as a Buccaneer, but as we got further in the process it became clear he was looking for a new challenge."

Read More: Elgton Jenkins celebrates Packers latest move; key factor in decision revealed amid Ravens interest

Updated Super Bowl 2027 odds The Los Angeles Rams have surged to the top of the Super Bowl betting markets after an aggressive start to NFL free agency, overtaking the Seattle Seahawks as the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium next season.

According to DraftKings, the Rams now hold the best odds to win the next Super Bowl, pushing the Seahawks down to second place.

First, Los Angeles traded for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, widely regarded as the top slot corner in the NFL. The team then doubled down on its investment by signing McDuffie to a contract extension that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

The Rams didn’t stop there. They also reached an agreement with former Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, a physical outside defender viewed by many around the league as one of the top 15 to 20 players at his position.

With the additions of McDuffie and Watson, Los Angeles has rapidly transformed what was once considered a liability into one of the strongest secondaries in the NFL.

Chiefs and 49ers have also surged.

Super Bowl odds by team (DraftKings Futures) Favorites Los Angeles Rams — +750

Seattle Seahawks — +800

Denver Broncos — +1000

Buffalo Bills — +1100

Kansas City Chiefs — +1200

Strong Contenders San Francisco 49ers — +1300

Baltimore Ravens — +1400

Detroit Lions — +1600

Green Bay Packers — +1700

Los Angeles Chargers — +1800

Mid-Tier Teams Dallas Cowboys — +2000

Cincinnati Bengals — +2200

Philadelphia Eagles — +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars — +3000

Miami Dolphins — +3500

Long-Shot Playoff Teams

New York Jets — +4000

Minnesota Vikings — +4500

Cleveland Browns — +5000

Houston Texans — +6000

Atlanta Falcons — +6500

Major Underdogs Chicago Bears — +7500

Arizona Cardinals — +8000

New Orleans Saints — +9000

Indianapolis Colts — +10000

Extreme Longshots Las Vegas Raiders — +12000

Carolina Panthers — +20000

Tennessee Titans — +20000

Washington Commanders — +25000

New York Giants — +30000