Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Texans SNF amid Travis Kelce wedding talks? Latest update

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills(AP) The Chiefs are set to face the Houston Texans on Sunday, and all fans can wonder whether Taylor Swift will be there to support Travis Kelce It's that time of the week again. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday Night Football, and all fans can wonder whether Taylor Swift will be there to support her fiance, especially since their wedding could be just months away.

Swift has not attended as many Chiefs games as she would've wanted to this season. The Grammy-winner was a regular over the 2023-24 seasons, when she usually sat with Donna Kelce and her other industry friends. She was also at the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship game.

But this year has been different. Swift has only been able to attend a couple of Chiefs' home games. She has been busy.

Will Taylor Swift be there for the Chiefs' 13th regular-season game on Sunday? It's at Arrowhead, so chances are good. But nothing is official yet.

Meanwhile, Kelce and Swift are reportedly preparing to walk down the aisle this summer. According to a recent Page Six report, the NFL star and global pop icon have set their wedding date for June 13, with the ceremony planned in the upscale coastal community of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The outlet notes that Swift secured the coveted date at the Ocean House, a sought-after luxury venue, by paying a substantial premium to another bride who had already booked the location.

Kelce, 36, and Swift, 35, revealed their engagement in August after nearly two years together, having begun dating in 2023. Their June celebration is expected to be one of the most high-profile weddings of the year.

Earlier this year, the couple shared the news of their engagement on social media. In a five-photo joint post on Instagram, the superstar singer said: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."