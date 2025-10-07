Terrion Arnold injury update: Will Lions CB return amid coach's worst fear?

Detroit Lions starting cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, is expected to make a comeback sooner than it was initially contemplated. Arnold had to be carted off the field during the Lions' 37-24 win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Terrion Arnold in action against the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 22-year-old ended with a tackle and two passes defended. He also left last week's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a shoulder injury. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Arnold, after a second opinion, found that his shoulder injury is not as bad as feared and that he could come back as soon as this month.

“A second opinion on Lions CB Terrion Arnold’s shoulder today revealed the injury is not as bad as feared and he now is expected to return, as one source described, ‘sooner than expected’, quite possibly this month,” read Schefter’s X post.

Dan Campbell’s reaction

Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that Arnold would be sidelined indefinitely because of the shoulder injury.

"Unfortunately, he's going to be out for a while. He's going to be out for a long time,” ESPN quoted Campbell as saying. The Lions had placed their other starting cornerback, DJ Reed, on injured reserve last week because of a hamstring injury.

Facts and figures

According to CBS Sports, Arnold has registered 22 combined tackles with 16 solo tackles and four passes defended in five starts. Last season, he featured in 16 games, starting 15 and finished with 60 combined tackles, including 47 solo, with 10 passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Arnold is currently in his second NFL season. The Lions had selected him as the 24th pick in the 2024 draft out of Alabama. The Lions 4-1 will next face the 2-3 Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

