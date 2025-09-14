SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson was carted off the field and taken to a hospital after sustaining an injury with 58 seconds left in the first half against Notre Dame on Saturday night. Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson taken off the field on cart after sustaining injury at Notre Dame

Anderson gave a thumps-up sign as he was driven off the field and Texas A&M said he had all feeling in all his limbs.

“I think, at this point, all signs are positive,” coach Mike Elko said after the Aggies' 41-40 victory. “I don’t think we’ve done every diagnostic testing, but so far, every test we’ve run through has come back positive. So, we’ll continue to pray that comes to a positive resolution.”

Anderson was injured making a tackle on tight end Eli Raridon, with fellow Aggies defensive back Will Lee III making contact with Anderson and Raridon.

Anderson was motionless on the field for about 10 minutes as medical staff attended to him. Texas A&M players and Notre Dame players gathered in prayer at a hushed Notre Dame Stadium.

The entire Texas A&M team ran over to Anderson — wearing a neck brace — after he was placed on the cart.

Anderson is a 5-foot-10, 186-pound senior from Beaumont, Texas. He was tied for the team lead in tackles with six when he left the game.

