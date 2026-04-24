Avondale , Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai, who are very close friends, made a modest start in the Zurich Classic, the only team event on the PGA Tour. Theegala, Rai make modest start in Zurich Classic

The duo, who have Indian origins, and have played together in the past in big events including the Majors and the Hero World Challenge, put together 10-under on the first day when they played the four-ball format.

The highlight was that both Rai and Theegala made an eagle each. Rai spun in a 106-yard approach shot on the par-4 13th. Theegala earlier made an eagle on the par-5 second hole.

Yet at 10-under, they were tied 13th as English duo Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer led at 14-under. Smalley and Springer matched the tournament record with a 58.

Another Indian origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, playing with Ryan Gerard, was T-42 at 7-under.

Matt Fitzpatrick, fresh from his RBC Heritage victory, teamed up with younger brother Alex, who last month won the Hero Indian Open, to shoot an 8-under 64 in Four-ball , leaving the English duo six shots behind the leaders.

Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka, who comprise the most accomplished team at the par-72 TPC Louisiana this week, shot a 66 to leave them outside the top 40 and in danger of missing the cut.

The Fitzpatricks teed off in the same group with Lowry and Koepka on a sunny, breezy, 80-degree afternoon.

The format returns to Four-ball Saturday, and back to Foursomes Sunday.

Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat were a shot behind in second place after a round in which they followed Eckroat's eagle on the par-5 seventh with eight straight birdies.

Two teams were tied for third at 60: Sam Stevens and Zach Bouchou, along with Eric Cole and Hank Lebioda.

Smalley and Springer, both 29-year-old Americans, combined to birdie 10 of their final 14 holes. Springer, seeking a maiden TOUR triumph, accounted for the final four birdies, highlighted by his 36-foot putt on the par-3 17th.

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