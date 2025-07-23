TJ Watt breaks silence on $123 million extension deal with Steelers: ‘It's going to be a special year’

The Pittsburgh Steelers drew their negotiations for an extension deal with linebacker TJ Watt to a conclusion last week. Following the official confirmation, the team has now shared an encouraging message on social media, featuring the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. File photo of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt (90) (AP)

TJ Watt addresses record-breaking deal with Steelers

"What's up, Steeler Nation? I am excited to officially be signed to an extension. So excited to see you guys in Latrobe [for training camp] tomorrow. Here we go, it's going to be a special year,” Watt says in a video shared by the Steelers’ official social media handle.

“Let’s get to work 💪 @_TJWatt,” the caption reads.

Following months of speculation, both parties finally settled on a deal last week. During this period, Watt has missed out on the team’s mandatory minicamp since he didn’t report back in June. Now that the deal has been finalized, the message indicates that he will be joining his team at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, soon.

All you need to know about T.J. Watt's $123 million extension deal with Steelers

The Steelers and Watt agreed to a $123 million 3-year extension deal, making him the highest non-quarterback earning player for the second time in a row (last happened with his three-year deal in 2021).

The deal comes with $108 million fully confirmed upon signing and gives him the edge over Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s $40.25 million average salary and Cleveland Browns standout edge rusher Myles Garrett’s $40 million, as reported by ESPN.

Last week, Watt celebrated the deal by sharing a picture of himself flexing and yelling in the black and gold uniform.

Hopes of the deal being finalized at some point were high given the repeated interest shown from the Steelers’ end in wanting Watt to retire with their team. "I'm hopeful T.J. will finish his career here," general manager Omar Khan had said at league meetings in March.

The support extended to his teammates as well. "I'm going up to Omar and I'm telling him, 'That's not happening,'" defensive captain Cameron Heyward said in an interview with ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ last week. “If there's even a trade that gets up there. I don't think it helps our team to trade a guy like that."

Signing back Watt helps the Steelers preserve their once-doubted defensive corners.

By Stuti Gupta