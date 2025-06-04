Tom Thibodeau fired by New York Knicks: A look at the coach's net worth

The New York Knicks have fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, CBS Sports reported, quoting other reports. The move comes days after the Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Indiana Pacers in six games. Tom Thibodeau fired by New York Knicks (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)

Thibodeau was hired by the Knicks in 2020, and he went on to take over a team that had failed to reach the playoffs in the seven previous seasons. He successfully changed that, and even won Coach of the Year with a 41-31 2020-21 campaign.

Tom Thibodeau’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Thibodeau has a net worth of $12 million. The outlet Clutch Points also reported that his net worth in 2025 is $12 million.

Thibodeau got his first NBA head coaching job with the Chicago Bulls in 2010. Notably, in 2008, he won an NBA Championship as an assistant coach with the Celtics. The Bulls successfully made the playoffs every year Thibodeau was head coach. He also happens to be the fastest coach in NBA history to reach 100 wins, per the outlet.

Thibodeau had shared an emotional message for his team after their 125-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He told reporters, according to SNY, “There’s disappointment because you fall short of what your goal is. In the end there is only going to be one team that achieves the goal. So I think the challenge for us is to look at it for what it is.”

Thibodeau, who coached the Knicks for five seasons, took New York to the conference semifinals in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. The Eastern Conference Finals trip happened to be the first for the franchise in 25 years.

Thibodeau praised his team after the game, saying, “I’m proud of what these guys did. There was a lot that we had to get through and I thought we handled that part well. … There were a lot of moving parts but they kept fighting and moving forward and I’ve got great respect for that.”

“The playoffs are hard fought and these games can go either way and oftentimes they’re one possession games. … The disappointment of falling short of the ultimate goal, but also proud of what we were able to accomplish because we still had to win games with guys out,” he added.