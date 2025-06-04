Tom Thibodeau fired: Michael Malone or Jay Wright? Who fits New York Knicks better

The New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, ending his five-year tenure after a 51-31 season and an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, ESPN reported, citing sources. The decision, a shocker for fans, comes after three playoff appearances and a 2021 Coach of the Year award for Thibodeau. Michael Malone has come up as a front-runner for a New York Knicks job(AP)

With a search reportedly underway, Michael Malone and Jay Wright emerge as top candidates to lead the Knicks’ talented roster, including Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges. But who fits New York better?

Michael Malone, fired by the Denver Nuggets in April despite a 2023 NBA Championship, is a Queens native with Knicks assistant coaching experience from 2001. His 472-315 record with Denver and success coaching Nikola Jokic highlight his ability to maximize stars.

Malone’s defensive schemes and playoff pedigree align with New York’s gritty identity. However, his veteran-heavy approach and recent Nuggets struggles—losing to the Timberwolves in 2025—echo Thibodeau’s flaws, risking fan backlash.

Another name that has come up is that of Jay Wright. The former Villanova head coach led the side from 2001 to 2022, leading the Wildcats to two NCAA championships (2016, 2018) and four Final Four appearances.

His 520-197 record (.725 win percentage) is another glowing point in his resume. However, Wright has no direct NBA coaching experience, though he was linked to head coaching roles with the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in 2020 and 2021.

The 63-year-old's success with NBA talents like Jalen Brunson (a current Knick), Kyle Lowry, and Mikal Bridges (another Knick) at Villanova demonstrates his ability to nurture stars.

Retired since 2022, Wright may face rust in game-planning and managing NBA rotations. His CBS role keeps him analytical, but real-time coaching demands differ, a concern raised by several fans.