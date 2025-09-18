The top-seeded Minnesota Lynx rallied from as many as 17 points down to close out their first-round WNBA playoff series with the host Golden State Valkyries, 75-74, on Wednesday in San Jose, Calif. Top seed Lynx erase 17-point deficit to close out series vs. Valkyries

Minnesota lost an early lead with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter and didn't get it back until 2:48 remained in regulation on Kayla McBride's short-range bucket.

Golden State , looking to avoid elimination in the expansion franchise's first-ever playoff series, rode aggressive defense and torrid 3-point shooting to build a double-digit-point lead that spanned most of the second and third quarters.

The Valkyries built their largest lead of 17 points thanks in large part to shooting 11-of-22 from beyond the arc. All five Golden State starters made at least one 3-pointer, led by Veronica Burton's 3-of-6.

Burton finished with 13 points, six rebounds and nine assists, with the last of her assists coming on a driving dish to Kaila Charles for a corner 3-pointer. Charles' triple was part of a 5-0 run in the fourth quarter after Minnesota scored the period's first 11 points to pull within three points.

Golden State's push to bring the lead back to eight points was short-lived.

Minnesota responded with an 11-2 run, pulling ahead on the McBride basket for two of her 18 points. Napheesa Collier, who scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, put the Lynx ahead for good on a long baseline jumper with 1:24 remaining.

Courtney Williams effectively put the game way in the final minute when she attacked an opening in the defense off the dribble and sunk a 17-foot jumper.

Williams scored six points to go with her seven assists. Bridget Carleton added 12 points for Minnesota, and DiJonai Carrington added 11 points off the bench.

A potential rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals awaits in the next round for Minnesota if the New York Liberty can get past the Phoenix Mercury on Friday in Phoenix. Golden State's first season came to an end after the Valkyries became the first expansion franchise in league history to make the playoff in its inaugural season.

