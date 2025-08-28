Travis Hunter, Leanna add new member to family weeks after 'cheating' rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna, announced on Wednesday that they are parents to a baby boy! Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 against the New Orleans Saints.(Getty Images via AFP)

The 22-year-old former Colorado Boulder star provided a major update on his personal life and revealed on a video on YouTube with Leanna that after their marriage in May, Leanna has given birth to a baby boy.

Titled, 'Dear son..', the three-minute-long video captured moments from the couple's life, starting with when Leanna found out that she was pregnant and their other interactions over the years leading to the birth of their son. The video also has snaps of Leanna in the hospital undergoing childbirth.

Here's the video:

The video also has footage from the 2025 NFL draft. It shows that as Hunter was going to the draft, he was having a conversation with Leanna, where they talked about their then-unborn child. "We're going to find out where Daddy's going to be," Leanna says. Hunter quickly adds: “And where you're going to grow up.”

Travis Hunter Cheating Rumors

The major family update comes days after cheating rumors surfaced against Hunter. It all started with a video of Lenna Lenee posted on TikTok, where she can be seen crying. The rumor became widespread as many skipped the caption, which clearly stated that the video was taken in December 2024 and explained why she was crying.

"I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way," the caption stated. "I don't even recognize the girl anymore."

"The amount you can grown and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you."

This story is being updated.