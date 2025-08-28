Travis Hunter, wife, Leanna, welcome baby boy with 3-word sweet message: ‘Dear son…’

Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee have welcomed a new member to their family, a son. The NFL couple announced the birth of their baby boy via social media.
Travis Hunter and wife Leanna Lenee have welcomed a new member to their family, a son. The NFL couple announced the birth of their baby boy via a social media post, also documenting their pregnancy journey in a YouTube video. In the caption, the two posted a sweet message for the newborn, ‘Dear Son’, writing: ‘I love you.’
Hunter, the No 2 overall pick in the 2025 Draft, is getting ready to make his NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 22-year-old played for the Colorado Buffaloes and also won the prestigious Heisman Trophy. He had a big offseason, buying his first house in Florida and getting married to his longtime girlfriend, Leanna.
Travis Hunter and Leanna put up an Instagram story to inform their fans about the big news on Wednesday. The story also included a link to a YouTube video that ends with the birth of their first child.
The Jaguars star titled the video, “Dear Son…”
Hunter could also be heard in the video, saying, “That baby looks just like me. You did good baby.”
Several fans congratulated the two. “Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, revealed they welcomed a baby boy months after their wedding,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.