Dennis Rodman shades Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee’s marriage amid divorce rumors: 'Just don’t be…'

Dennis Rodman, former NBA star, did not hesitate in taking a jab at Jacksonville Jaguars' star Travis Hunter and his relationship with Leanna Lenee, his wife. Dennis Rodman was on a stream with YouTuber N3on, when he passed his remarks on Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee.(X/@AndrewPetcash and X/@nojumper)

The 64-year-old made his remarks when appearing on YouTuber N3on's stream. Notably, there have been suggestions that Lenee is taking advantage of Hunter, despite the two tying the knot this summer and living a happy married life for months.

Watch | Dennis Rodman's jab at Travis Hunter's relationship

Rodman was asked “A 21-year-old young man, what advice could you give me to evolve as a human being?,” by the streamer.

To this, he replied after a pause “Just don’t be Travis Hunter,” before erupting in laughter.

Rodman then continued “I'm sorry, breaking news, what the hell... I don't give a s**t if it's real or not, s**t, it's fake news.” The former pro basketballer's comments gain significance given that Lenee has faced backlash over the past year from online commentators, especially at perceived slights towards Hunter.

Leanna Lenee faces flak over relationship with Travis Hunter

Lenee and Hunter married weeks after the latter won the Heisman Trophy and was picked second-overall by Jacksonville. However, when she was trolled, people ignored the years of affection and dating between her and Hunter.

Rather, allegations of ‘gold digger’ and ‘fame hunting’ were lobbed at Lenee throughout 2024. She even put out a TikTok post last month detailing her struggles.

In the video, which showed her crying fresh out of the shower, Church sermon sounds could be heard in the background. Context for the footage, however, was only in the caption as she was not audible on the recording.

Also Read | Playing both sides of the ball is now part of Travis Hunter's regular routine with the Jaguars

“I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way,” Lenee wrote, adding, “I don't even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grown [sic] and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.”

Things got bad for Lenee a couple of times, like the backlash she faced for the perceived slight when Hunter won the Heisman trophy, and when she made some comments as Hunter was taking photos with some female fans.

However, the footballer has shown up in support and told ‘clickbait pages’ to stop targeting his wife, adding “We're inseparable. We're with each other. If she's hurting, I'm hurting.”

Recently, there were rumors that Lenee and Hunter were headed for a divorce, but those have been unfounded, and the couple has even added a new member to the family.