    Tre Donaldson scores 27 points, powers Miami down the stretch in 91-81 win over Georgia Tech

    Published on: Jan 11, 2026 1:31 AM IST
    AP
    Tre Donaldson scores 27 points, powers Miami down the stretch in 91-81 win over Georgia Tech

    CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Tre Donaldson scored a career-high 27 points and had 10 assists, leading Miami to a 91-81 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday for the Hurricanes' eighth consecutive win.

    Donaldson, a transfer from Michigan who also played at Auburn, scored seven straight Miami points down the stretch. He made two free throws with 2 1/2 minutes remaining and followed that up with a jumper and a wide-open 3-pointer that gave Miami an 88-79 lead with 39 seconds left.

    Malik Reneau scored 18 points and Shelton Henderson added 17 for Miami . Ernest Udeh Jr. had 13 points and 15 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double.

    Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 23, Lamar Washington 21 and Baye Ndongo 16 for Georgia Tech .

    Miami scored the first seven points of the game and later led 22-8. Henderson scored 14 points in the first half and his dunk with 33 seconds left gave the Hurricanes a 47-33 lead at halftime.

    Both teams shot it well in the first 10 minutes after halftime. Georgia Tech hit 10 of 14 and Miami connected on 9 of 16 and the Hurricanes maintained a lead of 68-59. Georgia Tech got within 77-72 when Reeves hit back-to-back jumpers inside the 5-minute mark.

    Timotej Malovec answered with a 3-pointer for Miami and the Hurricanes led 80-72 with just under 4 minutes remaining before Donaldson when on his seven-point run.

    Miami's only losses this season were to Florida and BYU. Both opponents were ranked in the top 10 at the time.

    Miami: at Notre Dame on Tuesday

    Georgia Tech: Pittsburgh visits on Wednesday ___

    Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

