Trevon Diggs confident Micah Parsons wants to stay with Cowboys despite talks

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs isn’t worried that his close friend and teammate Micah Parsons really wants to leave Dallas anytime soon, as reported by SI. Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs says teammate Micah Parsons wants to stay in Dallas, but contract talks are ongoing, leaving his Week 1 status uncertain.(Instagram/@trevondigg, @_micahparsons11)

Talking to reporters Monday, while also sharing his own Week 1 plans, Diggs made it clear that Parsons “most definitely” wants to stay with the Cowboys despite his August trade request. “Like I’ve heard him say before, he plays the game for us. We go out there, blood, sweat and tears. We work out together. We training together,” Diggs said. “It’s really about him being with us, at the end of the day, so I know for sure he wants to be out there with us and helping this team win. This is his home. This is his family. Why wouldn’t he want to be here?”

Diggs says team misses Parsons, hopes contract issues get resolved soon

Of course, there’s one Jerry Jones-sized reason that comes to mind. And maybe that’s why Diggs sounded a little less certain about how close a deal really is, even though he believes Parsons will stay. “I don’t know. I’m not him at the end of the day,” Diggs said when asked how close Parsons is to playing.

He added, “I just hope we get everything worked out, get everything situated. All the guys miss him. Everybody wants him out there. So I just hope everything gets handled so we can just go out there and win.”

Also Read: Trevon Diggs injury: Dallas Cowboys provide major CB update ahead of Week 1

That was a bit less upbeat than quarterback Dak Prescott, who sounded much more confident a deal is coming.

“I’ve got confidence. I told y’all that way back when,” Prescott said Monday, talking about Parsons’ contract. “And I’m just going off experience, honestly. No different than mine.”