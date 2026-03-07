Troy Murray's cause of death: How did former Blackhawks forward die at 63?
Troy Murray, former NHL player and Chicago Blackhawks analyst, passed away at 63 after a battle with cancer.
Troy Murray, a former NHL player who had a career spanning 15 seasons and served as a dedicated analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks, passed away on Saturday after a courageous fight against cancer. He was 63 years old.
Troy Murray's cause of death
He had been fighting cancer since 2021 and had withdrawn from Hawks radio broadcasts on WGN this season due to a decline in his health.
“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Troy Murray, our beloved ‘Muzz,’ and our love and support go out to his family,” Hawks chairman Danny Wirtz stated in a statement.
“Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk, so far beyond his incredible playing career with a presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years. He was admired by his teammates and our players, and was so proud to connect generations of Blackhawks through his work with the Blackhawks Alumni Association.
“He jumped at every call to support our local community with our foundation. He never missed a chance to say ‘hello’ in our press box, and [he] always knew the perfect time for a joke just when someone around the office needed it most.
"During his long and hard battle with cancer, it was often said that Troy didn’t have any ‘give up’ in him. While our front office simply won’t be the same without him, we will carry that spirit forward every day in his honor. We’ll miss you, Troy.”
Troy Murray's career
The native of Calgary played for the Hawks for portions of 12 seasons from 1982 to 1994, with a standout performance during the 1985-86 season where he scored 99 points in 80 games and was awarded the Selke Trophy for being the NHL’s top defensive forward.
He retired in 1997 and became a member of the Hawks’ broadcasting team the following year, dedicating the last 27 years to various positions on both television and radio, primarily serving as the radio color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer John Wiedeman.
