Tyreek Hill sparks trade talks with furious reaction at Dolphins vs Colts sideline: 'Going to Kansas'

Trouble might be brewing in the Miami Dolphins camp after wide receiver Tyreek Hill was seen venting his frustration to the coach even as his side trailed 30-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in Sunday's NFL game. Tyreek Hill had a rocky end to the 2024 season with the Dolphins.(AP)

Hill was seen on the sidelines, throwing his arms in the air and speaking angrily to the team coach.

The 31-year-old's frustrations aren't completely misplaced as Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been making easy work of the Dolphins' defense, while Miami's offense has been stagnant. Hill, who was Miami's leading pass catcher this afternoon did not make his feelings a secret. Now, this outburst caught on camera has sparked trade talks.

Tyreek Hill's reaction sparks trade talks

Hill's angry reaction has led many to say on X that he might be seeking a move back to Kansas City Chiefs. He had left Chiefs to join the Dolphins in the 2022 offseason.

“Tyreek Hill will be back in Kansas City by week 3. We saw who Mahomes was throwing to on Friday night,” one person said. Another added, “Tyreek Hill welcome back to the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Yet another remarked, “NFL Prediction: The Kansas City Chiefs will trade for Tyreek Hill early in the season.”

Tyreek Hill's troubles with Miami Dolphins

Hill had a rocky end to the 2024 season with the Dolphins. He appeared to quit on his team during the Week 18 loss to the Jets and also left the door open for a potential departure from Miami before the 2025 campaign. Though very much a Dolphin now, Hill was not named a captain and his quarterback described their relationship as a ‘work in progress’.

As for Chiefs, they need a wide receiver with Xavier Worthy out of action with reports of a dislocated shoulder. With all the skill Patrick Mahomes brings with the football in his hands, he needs a WR to link up with, and fans are hoping an old hero – by way of Tyreek Hill – could step in to fill the gap this season.