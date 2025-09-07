Patrick Mahomes on Xavier Worthy injury and Chiefs' painful start: ‘It takes everybody'

The Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a rough blow in their season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, where they not only lost the game 27-21 but also lost a worthy top receiver, Xavier Worthy, in the process. Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs - Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 5, 2025.(REUTERS)

Xavier Worthy’s injury

The incident occurred during the Chiefs’ third offensive play, wherein Worthy collided with tight-end Travis Kelce and visibly seemed to lean on his right arm once he got up. At first, he was taken out of the game with some margin to return in the second quarter, before being eventually ruled out. Head Coach Andy Reid refused to comment or provide an update on Worthy’s condition before he flew back home and took an MRI, as reported by the official NFL website.

Patrick Mahomes weighs in

"Yeah, I mean, obviously, other guys had to step up. Tyquan (Thornton) and Hollywood (Brown) and JuJu (Smith-Schuster) did a great job of filling some of those roles," said Mahomes, as reported by USA Today, "but that's something that's a huge part of our game plan, and someone that we're counting on to go out there and make plays against some of the main coverage that they played and thought guys did a good job kind of stepping up in those roles, but you could tell It took us a little bit to get going."

"It's definitely important. Those (Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy) are two of our best receivers, and they're two great receivers in this league, and obviously threats down the field," said Mahomes, "So I thought the guys did a great job stepping up and making some of those plays, but you have to give the timing of those guys. It takes everybody; you've got to protect, you've got to be on the same page with the receiver, and you've got to make the throw. If I can make some throws early in the game, I think there'll be a different result."

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in their next regular-season outing on Sunday (September 14).