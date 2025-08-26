Coach Andy Reid feeling confident as Chiefs prepare for regular season: ‘Smooth operation’

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the regular season after closing the preseason against the Chicago Bears in a 29-27 loss. Coach Andy Reid is now preparing his team to enter the season and feels confident about how practice has been proceeding so far. File photo of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (AP)

Coach Andy Reid comments

“I thought the offensive line did a nice job, gave Pat time,” Reid said, as reported by Athlon Sports. “The run game, we were efficient in the run game, so it starts up there. I thought the receivers caught the ball, the tight end caught the ball, and everybody contributed. Pat looks smooth, confident, and trusts that group. I thought it was a pretty smooth operation. I mean, it’s preseason, but smooth operation, and we needed to get some reps there, and we got some reps. Everybody came out healthy.”

“We got to play everybody – that was a positive,” said head coach Andy Reid, as reported by the official Chiefs’ website. “Some of these guys have been busting their tail throughout camp, and our [third team] and [fourth team] had a chance to go up against their [second team], and [that was] a great experience for them.”

The Chiefs prep for the regular season

Despite all the debate surrounding whether star players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce should run the risk of injury by playing preseason games, the Chiefs managed to avoid all adversity by helping their players gain the required experience without facing any damage.

Mahomes (8 of 13 for 143 yards, one touchdown), Isiah Pacheco (three att, 21 yards, one touchdown, Rashee Rice (two rec, 13 yards, one touchdown), Tyquan Thornton (one rec, 58 yards), and Kelce (two rec, 32 yards), all got a taste of the game ahead of the regular season itself.

The team must now trim its roster to the season limit of 53 by August 26, 1:00 PM EDT. The Chiefs are slated to face the Los Angeles Chargers in their first regular-season outing on Friday, September 5.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta