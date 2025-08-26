Andy Reid's mic-drop Taylor Swift appreciation will steal your heart: ‘Ever since the queen…’

Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, in a recent media interaction during the premiere of ‘The Kingdom’, spoke highly of tight-end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift. This comment tied in to the warm relationship the pair shares. Andy Reid called Taylor Swift "possibly the most famous lady in the world."(Getty Images via AFP and AP Photo)

Taylor Swift comments on Andy Reid

During an August 14 appearance on Kelce’s podcast, ‘New Heights, Swift opened up about the bond she shares with Reid and what she thinks of him as a leader. “Whatever Andy Reid says, we’re going to stand by. He says it, that’s what happened,” Swift replied when asked by Jason Kelce if Reid was responsible for setting up the pair.

“He knows Andy. Andy’s been going to shows for years,” she added, as reported by Deseret News. “I’ve always had a positive vibe about Andy Reid. I didn’t know what the sports were that he was doing, but I knew that he was my dad’s friend Andy Reid.”

“I now know that he is literally the most iconic, legendary coach of all time. And from the way you talk about him, his leadership style, I respect it so much because I feel like it’s done without aggression or raising your voice or losing your composure. It’s all very composed and focused.”

“He’s funny. He’s cheeky. But it’s like everything has a reason,” she said. “Everything is intentional. He coaches and lives in a very intentional way, which I think is really awesome, and I think is a great leadership style. He’s a huge role model for that, how he motivates people without flying off the handle and is just very focused on what the right thing is at the right moment.”

Andy Reid compliments Taylor Swift

During a red carpet event for #TheKingdom, Andy Reid responded to Taylor Swift’s compliment about him being a great leader, saying she might be “the most famous lady in the world—ever since the Queen passed.”

When asked about his views on the pop star, Reid replied by saying, “Well, she’s a good girl first of all and might be the most famous lady in the world right now since the Queen has passed away. What a phenomenal person she is, and I appreciate her saying that. She is a great leader herself, and so is Travis.”

‘The Kingdom’ is a new ESPN Original Series directed by Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures and produced by much of the team behind "The Last Dance”, as reported by ESPN. The six-episode docuseries chronicles the Chiefs' run -- on and off the field -- to Super Bowl LIX and explores the franchise's history in the NFL and its giant, global footprint on the football landscape.

The Chiefs are slated to face the Los Angeles Chargers in their first regular season outing on Friday (September 5).