Rashee Rice return update: Chiefs upgrade WR status after Xavier Worthy injury; Mahomes gets bad news

Rashee Rice's return has become as important for the Chiefs as it can be. Andy Reid and co were hit with a major blow on Friday after Xavier Worthy sustained a shoulder injury and was ruled out of the Los Angeles Chargers game. Now, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster will be among the top Mahomes targets with Travis Kelce taking a majority of the passes. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) reacts during warm ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks,(AP)

Worthy, dubbed as WR1 until Rice's return, exited after the third offensive play vs the Chargers. He was soon ruled out of the game with a right shoulder injury. The 22-year-old was running an underneath pattern when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce.

Worthy appeared to be in intense pain and was taken into the locker room for scans. A rookie last year, the youngster enjoyed a decent campaign - scoring nine touchdowns, six receiving, three rushing. He caught 59 passes for 638 yards.

Why is Rashee Rice suspended?

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

As part of a plea agreement from the March 2024 crash on a Dallas highway, prosecutors said, he also received a sentence of five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation.

He will also miss the Super Bowl rematch vs the Eagles on September 14.

When will Rashee Rice return?

Rice will be eligible to return to the field when Kansas City faces the AFC West rival Raiders on October 19.

Without Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs and Mahomes struggled. Justin Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers led the Sao Paulo game 13-3 at halftime.