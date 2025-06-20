Tyrese Haliburton to Jalen Williams: NBA Finals MVP contenders if SGA doesn't win top-prize after Game 7

Tyrese Haliburton, playing with a strained right calf, managed to get the Indiana Pacers on the cusp of the NBA Finals dream with a top show in Game 6 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The 25-year-old's no-look pass in the Q4 was probably the most talked-about point from Game 6 and fans were quick to make ‘MVP’ chants for him at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) motions next to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8)(AP)

The Pacers led OKC through the entire game to avoid what would have been a heartbreaking NBA Finals loss and elimination.

Haliburton has been dealing with lower leg issues throughout the series and the calf strain flared up in Game 5 on Monday night. He played through the final three quarters of that loss to the Thunder, but looked in pain. He finished Game 5 with four points — all from the foul line — along with seven rebounds and six assists.

On Thursday, Haliburton started off scratchy. However, he improved through the game. At half-time, the Pacers were up 64-42. Siakam had 13 points, Haliburton 12, Nembhard 10, Toppin and McConnell 8 each.

However, a top moment came in Q4. He stole the ball to execute a deceiving no-look dime only for Siakam to slam with sheer force.

Does that make him an NBA Finals candidate?

That depends on the Indiana Pacers winning Game 7 and the series. Haliburton has been pivotal for them in the series and he could have a real shot at the title.

“He’s a great player,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said ahead of Game 6. “If there’s one thing we know, you don’t underestimate great players. In this situation, we’re expecting his best punch. Indiana is a great team. We’re expecting their best punch. I have no doubt he’s dealing with stuff, but we’re expecting him to come out and play like a great player would play. We have to prepare for that. That’s how you maintain full respect of the opponent.”

Haliburton was averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-best 9.1 assists per game during the playoffs coming in Game 6. He had averaged 15 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

What about Jalen Williams?

Williams is facing tough competition for the MVP title from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two led the Thunder points-wise on Thursday. Ahead of Game 6, SGA scored a combined 66 points in Games 4 and 5, and Williams tallied 67 points over the same span, including a 40-point outburst in Game 5.