Visa delays, detentions and entry denials involving players, referees and football officials have sparked controversy ahead of the FIFA World Cup in the United States. Immigration experts and rights groups are questioning whether strict border enforcement could overshadow the tournament.

Somali referee Omar Artan waves to supporters after returning to Mogadishu following his denial of entry into the US ahead of the FIFA World Cup. (AFP)

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The debate intensified after Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the US despite reportedly carrying a valid visa and required travel documents. According to Al Jazeera, the 34-year-old official, who was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a World Cup, was stopped at Miami airport and later sent back to Istanbul.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the outlet that Artan was considered “inadmissible” due to unspecified “vetting concerns”.

The incident has reignited criticism of US immigration policies under President Donald Trump ahead of the 48-team tournament.

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{{^usCountry}} Concerns have also grown after multiple players, support staff members and even fans reported visa complications, lengthy airport questioning or denied entry in the lead-up to the World Cup. Players and officials affected by US visa issues Omar Artan (Somalia): The World Cup referee was denied entry into the US despite holding a valid visa, according to Al Jazeera. Iran national team and officials: Iranian players reportedly received visas only 10 days before their first match, while several support staff members were denied entry, according to the Iranian football federation. The team will reportedly stay in Tijuana, Mexico, during the tournament. Aymen Hussein (Iraq): The Iraqi striker said he was detained for nearly seven hours at Chicago’s O’Hare airport before being allowed entry. His phone was reportedly inspected during questioning. Talal Salah (Iraq): Iraq’s national team photographer was reportedly held for over 10 hours before ultimately being denied entry into the US. Woodensky Pierre (Haiti): The Haitian midfielder received his visa late and missed a friendly match against New Zealand before eventually arriving in Miami. Breel Embolo (Switzerland): The Swiss forward faced visa delays linked to a previous legal case before later receiving clearance to travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Concerns have also grown after multiple players, support staff members and even fans reported visa complications, lengthy airport questioning or denied entry in the lead-up to the World Cup. Players and officials affected by US visa issues Omar Artan (Somalia): The World Cup referee was denied entry into the US despite holding a valid visa, according to Al Jazeera. Iran national team and officials: Iranian players reportedly received visas only 10 days before their first match, while several support staff members were denied entry, according to the Iranian football federation. The team will reportedly stay in Tijuana, Mexico, during the tournament. Aymen Hussein (Iraq): The Iraqi striker said he was detained for nearly seven hours at Chicago’s O’Hare airport before being allowed entry. His phone was reportedly inspected during questioning. Talal Salah (Iraq): Iraq’s national team photographer was reportedly held for over 10 hours before ultimately being denied entry into the US. Woodensky Pierre (Haiti): The Haitian midfielder received his visa late and missed a friendly match against New Zealand before eventually arriving in Miami. Breel Embolo (Switzerland): The Swiss forward faced visa delays linked to a previous legal case before later receiving clearance to travel. {{/usCountry}}

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Human rights organisations and immigration experts have criticised the growing number of incidents. International sports lawyer Khayran Noor told Al Jazeera that while immigration debates are separate from football, they inevitably become relevant when a country hosts a global event of this scale.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also called for a “massive rethink” of US immigration policies, raising concerns over racial profiling, surveillance and immigration enforcement ahead of the tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, meanwhile, defended the organisation’s position, saying FIFA cannot interfere with government immigration decisions. “We are not the kings of the world,” Infantino said during a media briefing in Mexico City, adding that FIFA would continue trying to “find solutions” where possible.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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