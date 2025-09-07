Viral video shows ‘Phillies Karen’ flashing obscene gesture in crazy meltdown after ball-snatching row

A viral confrontation during Friday's Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins NFL game has taken the internet by storm. The woman, who was the central figure in the confrontation has now been named as 'Phillies Karen' on social media. A fan named as 'Phillies Karen' was involved in an ugly ball-snatching incident.(Twitter)

During the NFL match, Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader smacked a home run into the left-field stands. A man in Phillies attire took the ball from the ground and gave it to his young son, Lincoln, as a birthday gift. But another fan, a woman in Phillies gear, rushed in and confronted the father. She claimed that the ball was in her hands first and urged him to return it to her.

Multiple videos of the incident has gone viral on social media, and the woman, named as 'Phillies Karen', can be seen arguing and grabbing the man's arm aggressively. Finally, the man took the ball from his son and gave it to her.

As revealed in another video, she confronted a fan, who questioned her behaviour. She could be seen aggressively arguing with him, and then as she walked back to her seat, she verbally confronted two more fans, before showing her middle finger to the entire stand.

Here is the video:

Fans tried to identify her name, and some began to a point to a woman named Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, who has publicly denied any connection to the incident. Meanwhile, some claimed that she was a school administrator in New Jersey, and got fired over the incident. The school issued a statement, revealing that the 'Phillies Karen' was never an employee.

The school wrote on X, "The woman identified on social media as "Phillies Karen" is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect."

"Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare- handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation."