Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Wanya Morris injury news: Chiefs give ‘season-ending’ update; latest on Trent McDuffie

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 04:13 am IST
Wanya Morris #64 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after being injured against the Houston Texans(Getty Images via AFP)
Wanya Morris #64 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after being injured against the Houston Texans(Getty Images via AFP)

The Kansas City Chiefs took two major hits during their shocking loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night

The Kansas City Chiefs took two major hits during their shocking loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night. Andy Reid and co gave updates on Wanya Morris and Trent McDuffie's injuries on Monday, and it doesn't look good.

ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday cited sources to report that LT Morris suffered a season-ending knee injury, an update that can cost Patrick Mahomes his eighth postseason run.

A painful 6-7 record after a loss to the Houston Texans has pushed Kansas City to the brink of missing the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. Morris, who was forced into the lineup because of existing injuries to Jawaan Taylor and Trey Smith, went down on the very first play. He never returned, and Reid indicated the injury could cost him time.

“Wanya Morris hurt his leg, lower leg. We’ll just have to see with the next day or so here how he is,” Reid said.

The Chiefs were hit again in the second half when Trent McDuffie exited with a knee issue that was later diagnosed as a hyperextension. His status for the stretch run is now uncertain.

“And then Trent McDuffie hyperextended his knee, so we’ll have to see how it works out for him,” Reid added.

McDuffie, 25, has been one of the league’s elite defensive backs since entering the NFL. A first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-team selection in 2024, he has posted seven pass breakups, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in 13 games this season. Pro Football Focus grades him as the No. 6 cornerback out of 110 qualifiers.

The injuries leave the Chiefs dangerously thin. Morris had only made his first start of the season on Sunday night, logging 66 offensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps this year. Without him, an already battered offensive line becomes even more vulnerable.

All of this comes at the worst possible time for Kansas City. At 6-7, the team’s playoff odds sit at just 15%, and the path ahead is brutal: the Chiefs likely need to win all four of their remaining games to stay alive in the postseason race.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Wanya Morris injury news: Chiefs give ‘season-ending’ update; latest on Trent McDuffie
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On