Wanya Morris injury news: Chiefs give ‘season-ending’ update; latest on Trent McDuffie

The Kansas City Chiefs took two major hits during their shocking loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night. Andy Reid and co gave updates on Wanya Morris and Trent McDuffie's injuries on Monday, and it doesn't look good.

ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday cited sources to report that LT Morris suffered a season-ending knee injury, an update that can cost Patrick Mahomes his eighth postseason run.

A painful 6-7 record after a loss to the Houston Texans has pushed Kansas City to the brink of missing the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. Morris, who was forced into the lineup because of existing injuries to Jawaan Taylor and Trey Smith, went down on the very first play. He never returned, and Reid indicated the injury could cost him time.

“Wanya Morris hurt his leg, lower leg. We’ll just have to see with the next day or so here how he is,” Reid said.

The Chiefs were hit again in the second half when Trent McDuffie exited with a knee issue that was later diagnosed as a hyperextension. His status for the stretch run is now uncertain.

“And then Trent McDuffie hyperextended his knee, so we’ll have to see how it works out for him,” Reid added.

McDuffie, 25, has been one of the league’s elite defensive backs since entering the NFL. A first-team All-Pro in 2023 and second-team selection in 2024, he has posted seven pass breakups, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in 13 games this season. Pro Football Focus grades him as the No. 6 cornerback out of 110 qualifiers.

The injuries leave the Chiefs dangerously thin. Morris had only made his first start of the season on Sunday night, logging 66 offensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps this year. Without him, an already battered offensive line becomes even more vulnerable.

All of this comes at the worst possible time for Kansas City. At 6-7, the team’s playoff odds sit at just 15%, and the path ahead is brutal: the Chiefs likely need to win all four of their remaining games to stay alive in the postseason race.