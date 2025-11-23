Was Marshawn Kneeland being chased by police before death? New report reveals key details

Marshawn Kneeland crashed his vehicle and fled, and was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)(AP) Marshawn Kneeland was involved after a high-speed police chase on November 5 before his death, according to reports. New details have emerged surrounding the tragic death of former Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. According to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports, he was involved in a high-speed police chase on November 5, reaching speeds over 145 miles per hour, before crashing into another vehicle and fleeing on foot. The incident occurred shortly before his death by suicide earlier this month.

New details emerge in chase before Marshawn Kneeland's death

According to the report, a Texas Department of Public Safety officer observed Kneeland driving recklessly around 10:33 pm, swerving between lanes and passing other vehicles, and attempted to pull him over. Kneeland reportedly failed to comply, and the officer soon lost sight of his Dofge Charger.

Police later located Kneeland's Dodge Charger, which had crashed into another vehicle on a grassy area near Dallas Parkway, but he was no longer at the scene, according to the report.

After hours of searching for Kneeland, police found him inside a portable toilet with a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound around 1:30 am on November 6.

Marshawn Kneeland's previous statement

Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina, told police that the former Cowboys second-round pick in 2024 had messaged her to say goodbye earlier that night. She also told 911 operators that she was “armed” and that she was concerned he would “end it all”, according to audio obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the two-minute-plus audio, the dispatcher said, "We’re talking to the girlfriend, she’s trying to call the agent, so we’re trying to get her to call him first but she’s saying he is armed and has a history of mental illness, and her quote was, ‘He will end it all,’ ” as reported by The New York Post.

The Cowboys paid tribute to Kneeland during their 33-16 victory over the Raiders on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.