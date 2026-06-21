Watch: Sam Mayer crashes into Anthony Alfredo after misjudgment, sparks major multi-car wreck in San Diego NASCAR race

A major incident in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at San Diego on June 20 led to heavy damage after a Lap 35 final-stage mistake triggered a multi-car wreck. A major incident in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at San Diego on June 20 led to heavy damage. (Getty Images via AFP)

Sam Mayer misjudged his entry into the corner and struck the inside wall, which sent his car into Anthony Alfredo and forced both vehicles into the outside barrier.

The impact was so severe that the temporary wall shifted nearly a meter. With the field tightly packed after only a few corners at full speed, drivers had little room to react, triggering a massive multi-car pileup behind them.

The chain reaction involved at least 23 cars, according to The CW, prompting NASCAR to immediately red-flag the race.