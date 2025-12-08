What happened to Daniel Jones? Achilles injury fears as Colts backup QB Riley Leonard takes over

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) grabs his leg after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP) Daniel Jones' Achilles injury comes on top of an ongoing left fibula fracture that he has been managing since early November. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a potentially serious right-leg injury during Sunday’s Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What happened to Daniel Jones?

The injury occurred on a non-contact play in the second quarter. Jones immediately went down and was unable to continue, forcing him out of the game. Backup quarterback Riley Leonard entered in his place.

Also Read: Franz Wagner injury update: Will Magic star return vs Knicks? Video alarms fans

Injury update

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jones has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with what is feared to be an Achilles injury.

If confirmed, Achilles injuries typically require months of rehabilitation before a full return to activity.

This setback comes on top of an ongoing left fibula fracture that he has been managing since early November.

What experts say

Dr. Evan Jeffries, a Doctor of Physical Therapy, reacted to the injury on X.

"Daniel Jones went down with a non-contact right leg injury. The concern is this is he has a FIBULA fracture on Left side and compensating on Right. Worst case scenario: Achilles Tear. Best case scenario: Calf strain," he wrote.

Also Read: Did Russell Wilson just retire? Why New York Giants QB is not playing

Fans react

Fans quickly took to social media to share their concern and support for Jones.

One person wrote, "I am praying Daniel Jones injury is nothing serious, he has gone through so much. He revived his career as the Quarterback of the Colts. Really heartbreaking to see."

Another expressed, "He brought the Colts back is what he did. He was a brave NFL QB. And in this house Daniel Jones is a hero. End of story."

A third person wrote, "Prayers: Daniel Jones is down with a non-contact lower leg injury. This looks really really bad."

Another fan added, "Daniel Jones threw his helmet after the injury. He knew… prayers up."