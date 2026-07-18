What is Bryson DeChambeau’s net worth? LIV Golf star’s fortune amid The Open penalty probe

Bryson DeChambeau is once again in the spotlight, but not just because of his golf. The LIV Golf player is under investigation during The Open Championship after officials reviewed a possible rules violation on the fifth hole in the second round. A decision is still pending, and if he is found to have improved his lie, he could receive a two-stroke penalty.

Bryson DeChambeau net worth: Golf star’s fortune amid The Open penalty probe. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (AP Photo/David Goldman)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Even with that uncertainty hanging over his tournament, DeChambeau remains one of golf’s biggest earners. According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $52 million in the publication’s 2026 list of the world’s highest-paid golfers.

Bryson DeChambeau net worth explained

The 2026 rankings estimate that DeChambeau earned $42 million from his performances on the course and another $10 million through endorsements and other business ventures.

His earnings grew significantly after joining LIV Golf in 2022. He was one of the highest-profile players to leave the PGA Tour and signed a lucrative deal with the Saudi-backed league. Earlier in his career, he won the 2020 U.S. Open before adding a second major title at the 2024 U.S. Open, cementing his place among the game’s biggest stars.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Bryson DeChambeau penalty: What happened to USA star at The Open? Controversy with PGA officials explained Bryson DeChambeau investigated at The Open {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Bryson DeChambeau penalty: What happened to USA star at The Open? Controversy with PGA officials explained Bryson DeChambeau investigated at The Open {{/usCountry}}

Read More

DeChambeau carded a brilliant second-round 66 to move to seven under par, putting himself firmly in contention heading into the weekend. However, attention shifted to an incident on the fifth hole.

Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis explained what happened after DeChambeau came out of the scorer’s tent. “Bryson DeChambeau was frustrated when he walked out of scoring and he said to his camp ‘they [being rules officials], said that I have improved my lie’,”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lewis added: “From what we understand it’s from the fifth hole.

“He said he is going to show them he did not. We believe he is going to go back to the fifth hole to show them where the possible incident or rules infraction took place.”

After completing his round, DeChambeau returned to the fifth hole with R&A rules officials to explain the situation. No final decision has been announced.

Also Read: Why Bryson DeChambeau fans think he might announce retirement. LIV golf in frenzy

Bryson DeChambeau’s golf career and earnings

Away from tournaments, DeChambeau has expanded his reach through social media, especially YouTube, where his videos regularly attract millions of views.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His growing online presence, along with his success on the course and endorsement deals, has helped make him one of golf’s highest-paid and most recognisable players.