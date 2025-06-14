US Open 2025: Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau fails to make it to Round 3; check timings

The US Open 2025 is in full swing at Pennsylvania’s Oakmont Country Club. Bad weather delayed Round 2 for 13 players on Friday, June 13. Round 3 of the US Open 2025 will start on June 14. The updated tee times for Round 3 are not out on the official website of the tournament yet and will be released once the second round is over. Sam Burns, with a five-under-par 65, is just a point shy of JJ Spaun’s score of 138 points. Jacuqes Kruyswijk plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the second round of the US Open golf tournament.(Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

US Open Round 3: All you need to know

The official handle of the US Open dropped a post stating that the second round of the tournament was suspended due to rain. The play was expected to resume at 7:30 am Eastern Time on June 14. “Round 2 will resume at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning following today’s suspension due to weather. Round 3 will be played in groups of two off of No. 1. Tee times will run from approximately 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m,” the post read.

Who’s playing in the US Open 2025

American golfers JJ Spaun and Sam Burns occupy the top two spots on the points table. Norway's Viktor Hovland is third on 139. The top three players are the only golfers under par after 36 holes.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau failed to make the cut. He is the first defending champion to miss the cut since Gary Woodland in 2020. Rory McIlroy managed to make it to the next round by a slim margin. He ended Round 2 by just one stroke at six over par. World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Spain's Jon Rahm were both seven adrift on 144.

FAQ

What time will round 3 of the US Open start?

The official start time has not been announced, but it is expected that Round 3 will begin around 9 am ET.

Did Rory McIlroy make the cut in the US Open?

Yes, he is through to the next round of the tournament.

What time is the US Open on Sunday?

The tournament is expected to start from 10 am ET on Sunday.

How to watch US Open 2025 golf?

Fans can watch the US Open on NBC and its network of channels like Peacock and USA Network.