What time does the home run derby start, what channel does it stream on and what were last years stats? Top FAQs

The 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, a highlight of MLB All-Star Week, takes place on Monday, at Truist Park, featuring eight sluggers vying for the crown. East team infielder Jerry Hairston (6) celebrates with his teammate during the Home Run Derby (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

When does the Home Run Derby start?

The 2025 Home Run Derby began at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, with pre-event festivities pushing the actual competition to around 8:30 PM ET.

Channel and streaming

TV Channels: Aired live on ESPN (main broadcast with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Todd Frazier) and ESPN2 (Statcast edition with Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, Michael Petriello).

Streaming Options: Available on ESPN+, Fubo (free trial), DirecTV, YouTube TV, MLB.com, and MLB.tv, with Sportsnet+ for Canadian viewers. The Statcast broadcast on ESPN2 provided advanced metrics like launch angles and exit velocities.

Last year’s stats (2024 Home Run Derby)

Winner: Teoscar Hernández (Los Angeles Dodgers) won with 14 home runs in the final round, defeating Bobby Witt Jr. (13 home runs).

Notable performances

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won in 2023 with 25 home runs in the final, beating Randy Arozarena (23).

Julio Rodríguez set a single-round record with 41 home runs in 2023.

Top FAQs

What is the format?

Three rounds: First round (8 players, 3 minutes or 40 pitches), semifinals (top 4, seeded, 2 minutes or 27 pitches), and final (2 players, 2 minutes or 27 pitches). Bonus periods extend until three outs, with a fourth out for a 425-foot+ home run. Tiebreakers use the longest home run.

This year's participants

James Wood, Nationals

Brent Rooker, Athletics

Junior Caminero, Rays

Oneil Cruz, Pirates

Byron Buxton, Twins

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees

Cal Raleigh, Mariners

Matt Olson, Braves

Who was the favorite?

Cal Raleigh (+310 odds) led, followed by Oneil Cruz (+330) and James Wood (+380).

Any notable records?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. holds the overall record with 91 home runs (2019), and Julio Rodríguez set the single-round record with 41 (2023).