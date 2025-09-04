Michael A. Taylor hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 4-3 comeback win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. White Sox stage rare late comeback, upend Twins

Brooks Baldwin also drove in a run as part of a three-run inning for Chicago, which trailed 3-1 entering the ninth. The rally snapped a string of 205 consecutive losses for the White Sox when trailing after eight innings.

The White Sox won their fourth game in a row and their fifth straight against the Twins, who will try to avoid a four-game sweep Thursday.

Royce Lewis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases to lead Minnesota. Luke Keaschall doubled in a run and Byron Buxton had a double and a triple.

Chicago rookie right-hander Grant Taylor earned his first career victory. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Twins right-hander Justin Topa gave up one run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning. Minnesota's bullpen spoiled a quality start by right-hander Zebby Matthews, who limited Chicago to one run on three hits in six innings.

White Sox right-hander Jordan Leasure escaped a jam in the ninth for his sixth save.

The White Sox trailed by two with two outs in the ninth. Baldwin ripped an RBI single to right field to drive in Korey Lee and cut the deficit to 3-2. In the next at-bat, Taylor delivered a blow to his former team when he hit a two-run double to left to make it 4-3.

Minnesota jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first. Trevor Larnach hit a one-out single and scored moments later when Keaschall doubled to left field. In the next at-bat, Matt Wallner knocked a single and Keaschall came around to score on a fielding error by Brooks Baldwin in right field.

Chicago pulled within 2-1 on Quero's homer to lead off the second.

The Twins increased their lead to 3-1 in the sixth when Lewis singled to drive in Ryan Jeffers.

Field Level Media

