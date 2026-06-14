Who is Achraf Hakimi's ex wife? Meet actress Hiba Abouk as Morocco captain leads World Cup 2026 campaign

Achraf Hakimi is leading Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after another successful season with Paris Saint-Germain. The defender remains one of the most important figures in the national team as Morocco looks to advance from Group C. Away from football, Hakimi's personal life has also drawn public interest over the years. Here's a look at his former marriage to actress Hiba Abouk and their family.

Who Is Hiba Abouk, Achraf Hakimi’s Ex-wife?

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi and ex wife Hiba Abouk(Hakimi and Hiba/Instagram)

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Hiba Abouk is a Spanish-Tunisian actress who became widely known for her role in the Spanish television drama El Príncipe. She met Achraf Hakimi in 2018, and their relationship quickly attracted attention from football and entertainment fans alike.

The couple married in 2020 and built a family together while Hakimi’s football career continued to grow across Europe. During their marriage, Abouk often supported Hakimi at major football events and shared parts of their family life with followers on social media.

For several years, they were seen as one of the most recognized couples connected to international football before their relationship eventually came to an end.

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Why Did Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk Separate?

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{{^usCountry}} In 2023, news of the couple’s separation became public. After the split, Hiba Abouk released a statement saying they had already been living separately before the news was widely reported. She also requested privacy for herself and their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2023, news of the couple’s separation became public. After the split, Hiba Abouk released a statement saying they had already been living separately before the news was widely reported. She also requested privacy for herself and their children. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The separation gained major attention online because of reports about Hakimi’s finances. Social media posts claimed that a large portion of his assets had been placed under his mother’s name. However, several fact-checking organizations later reported that those claims were not backed by official court documents and appeared to come from unverified online sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The separation gained major attention online because of reports about Hakimi’s finances. Social media posts claimed that a large portion of his assets had been placed under his mother’s name. However, several fact-checking organizations later reported that those claims were not backed by official court documents and appeared to come from unverified online sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hakimi later explained that his mother had handled his finances since the beginning of his professional career as part of a long-standing family arrangement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hakimi later explained that his mother had handled his finances since the beginning of his professional career as part of a long-standing family arrangement. {{/usCountry}}

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Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk’s Children

Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk are parents to two sons. Their first child, Amin, was born in February 2020, while their second son, Naim, was born in February 2022.

Since their separation, both parents have continued their professional careers while raising their children together. They generally keep their family life private and rarely share details publicly. However, from time to time, both have posted family moments on social media, showing that their children remain an important part of their lives.

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