Is Nora Fatehi's mystery footballer boyfriend Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi?

Actor-performer Nora Fatehi recently visited Morocco to attend a football game at the AFCON 2025. Soon after, reports emerged that she was there to support her new mystery man who is amongst the top footballers across the globe. While the footballer's identity was a secret until now, we seem to have zeroed in on who he is and it's Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. Nora Fatehi and Achraf Hakimi

An insider source tells us, “Nora's trip to Morocco for the football game already raised eyebrows, giving fuel to the rumours that she is dating a footballer. And it seems like it's the popular Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. While neither Nora Fatehi nor Achraf Hakimi have commented anything on it, his like on her Insta post has surely hinted at their relationship.”

Achraf and Nora are both of Moroccan descent, and while he is counted amongst the top five footballers across the globe, Nora has been making her mark globally with her music. Her appearance at the AFCON 2025 match grabbed a lot of attention. A video of her praying for her nation’s win also surfaced and got viral. Morocco ended up winning the match and entering the semifinals. The rumours of the couple dating got fuelled up when a reddit user highlighted Achraf's like on Nora's post from the match. While neither the actor nor the footballer have yet made any comments on this buzz of their romance, fans are already rooting for them.

On the work front, Nora is balancing her musical and acting career simultaneously. She made her American TV debut last year on The Jimmy Fallon Show where she performed her international single What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Jamaican singer Shenseea. She also recently teased her new collaboration with David Guetta and Ciara at the English DJ's concert in Mumbai last month. As for her acting work, Nora will next be seen in the horror film Kanchana 4.