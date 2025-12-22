Impact 'severe', Nora Fatehi flung: Actor's narrow escape in Mumbai car accident, 1 held

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi sustained a minor injury after a car rammed into her vehicle in Mumbai’s western suburbs. Reportedly, the incident took place when Nora was on her way to the Sunburn Festival. The actress underwent a medical check-up before heading to the event she was scheduled to attend.

In connection with the case, police arrested Vinay Sakpal (27), whose car allegedly crashed into the vehicle the actress was travelling in on Link Road in suburban Amboli on Friday afternoon, an official told news agency ANI.

The official further added that Vinay is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Hours after the accident, Nora took to Instagram to inform her fans about her health. She posted a video on social media, assuring everyone that she was safe.

While speaking about the incident, she explained how a drunk driver caused the crash and how the impact affected her badly.

“Hey guys, I’m just coming here to tell you that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person who was driving under the influence smashed into my car, and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window,” Nora said in the video.

“I’m alive and I’m well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling, and a slight concussion, I’m okay. I’m grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came here to say that this is why you should not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with,” she added.

Nora went on to strongly warn people against drinking and driving, citing similar cases in which innocent lives were lost due to negligence.

“But long story short, don’t drink and drive. Stop it. Don’t even think about it. Don’t,” she said.

“There have been so many cases in India, in Mumbai itself, where people have killed innocent others because they were drinking and driving. There is no excuse for that. So yeah, I just wanted to say that. And I just wanted to say I’m grateful that I’m okay and safe. I definitely saw my life flash right in front of my eyes, and I don’t wish that upon anybody. I’m just grateful that I’m okay. Alright, love you guys,” she added.

With ANI inputs