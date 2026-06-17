Who is Jim Hiller? Toronto Maple Leafs name former Kings coach as new head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Jim Hiller as their new head coach, handing the veteran bench boss the task of leading the franchise back to playoff contention after a disappointing 2025-26 season. FILE - Los Angeles Kings head coach Jim Hiller directs his players from the team box in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Dec 29, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo)

The appointment, announced Wednesday, comes weeks after Toronto parted ways with Craig Berube following the club's first playoff miss since 2016. Hiller becomes the 41st head coach in Maple Leafs history and returns to an organization he knows well.

His hiring is one of several major changes made by the franchise in recent months, including the departure of former general manager Brad Treliving, the arrival of new GM John Chayka and Toronto's acquisition of the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.

For a team looking to turn the page after a difficult campaign, the Maple Leafs have opted for a coach with previous experience in Toronto and a lengthy NHL résumé.

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Who is Jim Hiller? Hiller, 57, is an experienced NHL coach who most recently served as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings.

According to ESPN, he posted a 93-58-24 regular-season record during his time with the Kings. Hiller initially joined Los Angeles as an assistant coach in 2022 before taking over on an interim basis after Todd McLellan was dismissed in February 2024.

He later secured the full-time role before being relieved of his duties in March 2026.

Prior to his stint in Los Angeles, Hiller spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders from 2019 to 2022.

This will be his second spell with the Maple Leafs. He previously worked in Toronto from 2015 to 2019 under former head coach Mike Babcock, where he was primarily responsible for the team's power play and was part of the coaching staff during the early years of Auston Matthews' NHL career.

Hiller's familiarity with the organization, combined with his head-coaching experience and history of working with young talent, reportedly made him an attractive candidate during Toronto's search process.

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Why did the Maple Leafs hire him? General manager John Chayka said the organization believes Hiller possesses the qualities needed to guide the team through its next phase.

"Jim is an experienced coach with a strong understanding of what it takes to win in today's NHL," Chayka said in a statement.

"He has worked with successful teams throughout his career, connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench. We believe he's the right person to lead our team and help us reach our goals."

According to ESPN, Chayka had prioritized filling the coaching vacancy before the NHL Draft after conducting what he described as an extensive search.

Hiller reacts to return Hiller said he was excited to return to Toronto and embrace the expectations that come with coaching one of hockey's most scrutinized franchises.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs," Hiller said in a statement.

“This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations. I'm looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential.”

Hiller takes over a team attempting to rebound from a difficult season that ended with a 78-point finish and no playoff berth. The Maple Leafs also hold the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, giving the franchise a chance to add another cornerstone player to its roster.

According to Bleacher Report, one of Hiller's biggest challenges will be helping revive Toronto's offense and maximizing the performances of key players, including Auston Matthews, who scored a career-low 27 goals in 60 games last season.

Hiller is scheduled to be formally introduced during a press conference on June 25.