Nevertheless, this invitation brings forth a unique set of challenges for the team’s stars, particularly Matthews and Brady Tkachuk. Both players are now confronted with a complex homecoming as they return to their respective Canadian NHL markets. The diplomatic relations between Canada and the US have been notably tense over the past year, and recent political controversies have rendered the American Presidency a more contentious focal point than ever before.

Following their stunning victory, Team USA received a distinguished invitation from President Donald Trump to attend the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The team has officially and graciously accepted this honor.

Matthews was a standout throughout the tournament, ranking among the top players in both goals and points for Team USA. In a competition where goal differential is paramount, there was no such thing as a “garbage time” point; every shift Matthews played was a demonstration of elite hockey skills.

The US National Men’s hockey team has finally reached the pinnacle of success, securing the Gold medal at this year’s Olympics . After several years of narrowly missing out against Canada in crucial moments, the US team, under the leadership of Maple Leafs’ captain Auston Matthews, performed exceptionally well when it mattered most.

Auston Matthews' Olympics controversy: Here's what we know For a portion of the Toronto Maple Leafs fanbase, Matthews' attendance at the State of the Union is perceived as “problematic.” The issue does not stem from the possibility of him missing the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night. Instead, these supporters feel that his presence at the event represents a personal endorsement of a president they do not support.

Discussions on X have quickly intensified, with supporters voicing grievances that frequently surpass the limits of unbiased sports enthusiasm.

“Conversations on X have quickly intensified, with supporters voicing grievances that frequently surpass the limits of unbiased sports enthusiasm,” one person wrote X.

“Can we please just separate politics and hockey? I can’t even enjoy my favourite thing anymore. It’s ridiculous. God forbid I wear my Tkachuk jersey to the game on Thursday. Who knows what social media warriors I might run into. Life was MUCH better without social media,” another person stated.

“I’ve resigned to the fact that Matthews will be at the White House. I don’t support that decision at all, but thats what you get with White American Multimillionaires - they're gonna be Republican,” a third user said.

What is Auston Matthews net worth? Auston Matthews is a professional ice hockey center with a net worth of $50 million, a per Celebrity Net Worth.

Since his debut in 2016, he has established several franchise and league records, and has received several esteemed awards including the Calder Memorial Trophy, the Rocket Richard Trophy, and the Hart Trophy.

In addition to his NHL career, Matthews has also represented the US in both junior and senior men's ice hockey teams.

As of February 2026, Matthews continues to serve as the financial standard for the NHL. His approach of securing shorter-term contracts with a high Average Annual Value (AAV) has enabled him to optimize his income in conjunction with the increasing salary cap of the league.

Who is Austin Matthews girlfriend? Matthews has been involved in a long-term relationship with Emily Ruttledge, although the couple deliberately keeps their personal lives away from public scrutiny. Ruttledge does not even maintain a public social media account.

Ruttledge resides in Santa Monica, California, where she balances a professional career that is distinctly separate from the culture of sports celebrity. She is employed as a therapist at Lightfully Behavioral Health and recently obtained her license as a therapist in California in 2026. Her educational journey aligns with her profession:

She has obtained Bachelor's degree in Human Development and Family Studies from Arizona State University (2020) and Master's degree in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University.

Currently, the couple is navigating a long-distance relationship due to Matthews' commitments in Toronto and his travel schedule throughout the NHL season.

Who are Auston Matthews' parents? Ema Matthews, Auston’s mother, was born and raised in Mexico before relocating to California. She aspired to be a pilot. However, she opted for a career as a flight attendant due to the prohibitive costs of training and the gender restrictions prevalent at that time. Ema has consistently served as a significant emotional support in Auston’s life. Her cultural heritage and nurturing nature instilled in Auston a profound sense of discipline and humility, which is evident in his demeanor both on and off the ice.