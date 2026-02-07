Team USA Winter Olympics 2026: Full Saturday schedule and how to watch live

Team USA is set for a packed Saturday at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, with Americans competing across curling, figure skating, ice hockey and snowboarding as the first full day of competition unfolds. Events begin early for US viewers, with multiple live broadcasts and streams available throughout the day. Team USA arrives for the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (AP)

Team USA Saturday schedule According to the official Olympics website, Team USA will feature prominently in several high-profile events on Saturday.

All the following times are in ET:

Curling – Mixed doubles round robin: USA vs Republic of Korea at 1:05 p.m. ET

Figure skating – Team event, men’s singles qualifying: Ilia Malinin competes at 1:45 p.m. ET. If the US qualifies, the team final begins later Saturday with the ice dance free dance segment.

Ice hockey – Women’s preliminary round: USA vs Finland at 10:40 a.m. ET

Snowboarding – Men’s big air final: Oliver Martin competes at 1:30 p.m. ET, a medal event Figure skating will draw particular attention, with reigning world champion Ilia Malinin skating in the men’s singles segment of the team event. On the slopes, Oliver Martin represents US medal hopes in the men’s snowboard big air final, one of Saturday’s marquee medal events.

The US women’s hockey team opens its Olympic campaign against Finland, a familiar rival and perennial medal contender.

How to watch Team USA live US viewers can watch the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics live on NBC, with full-event streaming available on Peacock, NBCUniversal confirmed.

NBC’s Saturday coverage includes live events, replays, and primetime highlight shows throughout the day.

Peacock is streaming every Olympic event live and on demand, offering features such as Multiview, Gold Zone whip-around coverage, and sport-specific viewing modes for hockey and figure skating. Also Read: Winter Olympics kicked off in Cortina with curling, but took a brief pause due to a power outage

NBC noted that Peacock’s Olympics hub allows fans to follow multiple events simultaneously and catch instant replays and highlights.

The 2026 Winter Olympics run from February 6 to February 22, with competitions taking place across Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.