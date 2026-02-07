Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Andrea Bocelli's 'Nessun Dorma' performance at Winter Olympics opening ceremony wins hearts: 'The one and only'

    Andrea Bocelli earned praise from fans who hailed him as “the one and only."

    Updated on: Feb 07, 2026 3:36 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Andrea Bocelli captivated audiences at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony with a stunning performance of “Nessun Dorma." The 67-year-old legend earned praise from fans who hailed him as “the one and only."

    Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Opening Ceremony - San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 06, 2026. Tenor Andrea Bocelli performs during the opening ceremony. (REUTERS)
    Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Opening Ceremony - San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 06, 2026. Tenor Andrea Bocelli performs during the opening ceremony. (REUTERS)
    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More

    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia and Iran US Tension Live Update get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
    News/World News/Andrea Bocelli's 'Nessun Dorma' Performance At Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Wins Hearts: 'The One And Only'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes