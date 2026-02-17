Was Robert Dorgan a Democrat or a Republican? What we know about Pawtucket, RI shooter's political affiliation

While there is no evidence to suggest that Dorgan was a Democrat, there are conflicting claims about whether or not he supported President Donald Trump. One post claimed Dorgan was a “diehard Trump supporter” who had warned “other conservatives” on X not to badmouth trans people. One screenshot appears to show Dorgan’s comments directed towards Alex Jones and Kevin Sorbo, telling them transgender people will “go berserk” if they keep bashing them.

Dorgan killed two people and injured three others before allegedly turning the gun on himself in a suspected “family dispute,” according to authorities. The 56-year-old used the alias Roberta Esposito, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said during a press conference Monday night, according to the New York Post.

As new details continue to emerge about Robert Dorgan , the father who opened fire at a Pawtucket, Rhode Island high school hockey tournament, questions have been raised about his political affiliation. Dorgan went on a deadly rampage at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket , a few miles outside Providence, during a youth ice hockey game.

Another post claimed that Dorgan had been criticizing Trump’s federal policy recognizing only two genders – male and female. As seen in a screenshot, Dorgan shared a post by Trump where the president slammed the fact that a biological male was allowed to compete in California Girls State Finals, and wrote, “trans my whole life. 3 girls. Theyre using us to tear the country to shreds. Its ludicrous”.

One screenshot also shows that Dorgan had re-posted Marjorie Taylor Greene’s X post about Pam Bondi sending a letter to Congress naming several people in the Epstein files.

More about Robert Dorgan Dorgan has been identified as the father of a North Providence High School senior. The student was competing in the hockey tournament, according to local station WPRI.

Dorgan, who was sitting near the back of the stands on the home team’s side during the game, opened fire at four family members and one family friend after moving to the front. His child’s mother and sibling were among the dead, multiple sources told WPRI. While the mother died inside Lynch Arena, the sibling died at the hospital. Three victims remain in critical condition.

Goncalves has confirmed that police were not involved in Dorgan’s death. "It appears from a self-inflicted gun wound, but we are going to investigate that fully," Goncalves said. "The police were not involved in that.”