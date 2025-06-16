Who is JJ Spaun's caddie, Mark Carens, and how much prize money does he get? Salary and earnings details

Mark Carens, JJ Spaun’s caddie since April 2021, played a pivotal role in the 34-year-old's historic victory at the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club. With the win, Spaun is set to take home a whopping $4.3 million. J.J. Spaun seeks shelter from the rain under an umbrella with his caddie, Mark Carens(AP)

Who Is Mark Carens?

Born in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Carens began playing golf in his teens. His passion grew during trips with his father to Ireland and Scotland’s top courses. He competed professionally, winning the Boston Open in 1993 and 1995, but ended his playing career around 2000 at age 30 after mini-tour action.

Carens started caddying in 2002 on the Korn Ferry Tour, transitioning to the PGA Tour. He has worked with players like Aaron Baddeley, Bubba Watson (including the 2010 PGA Championship), Si Woo Kim (2017 Players Championship winner), Brendon Todd, Morgan Hoffmann, and Jonathan Byrd.

Partnership with Spaun

Mark Carens joined Spaun in April 2021, leading to the golfer's 2022 Valero Texas Open win. Their chemistry was evident at the 2025 Players Championship, where Carens’ advice—“Let’s stay in the moment”—helped Spaun force a playoff with Rory McIlroy.

Prize Money Share from 2025 US Open

Spaun’s Earnings: JJ Spaun won $4,300,000 for his 1-under par victory, sealed by a 65-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

Caddie Share: Standard caddie payouts are 10% for a win, 7% for top-10 finishes, and 5% for other cuts made. As Spaun’s caddie for the win, Carens earned $430,000 (10% of $4.3 million).

Additional Context: Carens’ 2023 reported earnings included $154,800 from Spaun’s on-course work and a $120,000 base salary, totaling over $274,800 annually.