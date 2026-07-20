Who is Lamine Yamal's younger brother Keyne? Viral World Cup favorite cheering on Spain

Lamine Yamal has been one of Spain’s biggest stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but another member of his family has become a fan favourite. His three-year-old younger half-brother, Keyne, has been stealing the spotlight after Spain’s victories with his joyful celebrations from the stands. TV cameras have regularly shown the little boy cheering, waving and smiling after matches, and those moments have spread across social media.

Who is Lamine Yamal’s younger brother Keyne? Spain’s viral World Cup favourite (Via Lamine Yamal/Instagram)

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As Spain prepares to face Argentina in the World Cup final, many fans also want to know more about the young boy who has become a familiar face alongside one of football’s brightest talents.

Lamine Yamal’s younger brother, Keyne

Keyne is Lamine Yamal’s younger half-brother. He was born in 2022, making him three years old during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Although he is still too young to fully understand everything happening on the pitch, he has already become a regular part of Spain’s celebrations. Broadcast cameras have often captured him after Spanish wins, happily waving to supporters and celebrating with the players’ families.

Keyne also attends Barcelona matches whenever possible. He was also present at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, showing that he has been supporting his older brother during some of the biggest moments of his young career.

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The bond between the two brothers has been one of the touching stories of Spain’s World Cup campaign.

After Spain defeated Austria earlier in the tournament, Lamine spoke about seeing his family celebrate from the stands. He said: “I’m moved when I see my little brother this happy, as well as seeing my mum and friends living the life they always dreamed of.”

Those words gave fans a glimpse into how important his family is to him, even as he continues to shine on football’s biggest stage.

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Lamine was only two years old when Spain won their first and only FIFA World Cup title in 2010. He turned three just two days after that final. Now, at 18, he is trying to help Spain lift the trophy again for only the second time in the country’s history.

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While Keyne is already becoming popular with football fans because of his cheerful appearances, it is far too early to know whether he will follow his older brother into the sport.

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For now, he is enjoying the journey, cheering for Lamine from the stands and becoming one of the unexpected highlights of Spain’s memorable World Cup run.