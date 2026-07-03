Who is Leena Al Ashqar? All you need to know about FIFA President Gianni Infantino's wife of 25 years

Most football fans know Gianni Infantino as FIFA's current president. His wife, however, has largely stayed away from the spotlight. FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Spain and Austria on July 2. (Getty Images via AFP)

Leena Al Ashqar is the woman who has been married to the most powerful man in football for over two decades now.

She has managed to be the silent backbone of his success, while being a mother and an entrepreneur.

Who is Leena Al Ashqar? Born in Lebanon, Al Ashqar was raised in Beirut. She has kept much of her early life out of the public eye, with few personal details being publicly known.

Reports consistently describe her as being of Lebanese heritage and a practicing Muslim.

Throughout her husband's tenure as FIFA president, she has maintained a notably private profile, avoiding media interviews and making virtually no public statements.

Where did she meet Infantino? Al Ashqar worked with the Lebanese Football Federation in the early 2000s. It was during that period that she met Gianni Infantino, then serving as a UEFA lawyer.

It was only fair that their paths crossed and gradually with time their relationship turned personal from professional.

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They married in 2001 and settled first in Brig, Switzerland, Infantino's hometown.

Family and professional roles Gianni Infantino and Leena Al Ashquer have 4 daughters, Shania Serena, Alessia, Dhalia Nora and Sabrina.

Some reports have linked Al Ashqar to business-related positions with companies based in Qatar. However, those claims have not been independently verified, and no official records have publicly confirmed her involvement.

She is also seen supporting football at important occasions.

Regular FIFA tournament attendee Infantio's wife has made appearances at several high-profile FIFA occasions, including the 2026 World Cup draw held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in December 2025.

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She was also seen at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey in July 2025, where photographs captured her seated alongside several world leaders.

A low-profile family life FIFA President's wife also has no public social media, whatsoever.

In November 2025, Infantino received an official Lebanon citizenship, showing his support for his wife, despite the citizenship laws being incredibly strict.

Their marriage shows how even though Infantino is one of the most influential people in football, real love still exists behind all the cameras and lights.