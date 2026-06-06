Who is Mirra Andreeva's coach? Meet Conchita Martínez

Mirra Andreeva claimed her first Grand Slam title on Saturday, defeating Polish qualifier Maja Chwalińska 6-3, 6-2 in the women's singles final at Roland Garros. Guiding her remarkable rise is coach Conchita Martínez.

Mirra Andreeva with her coach Conchita Martinez. (Reuters)(HT_PRINT)

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Who is Conchita Martínez?

Conchita Martínez, born in Spain in 1972, is a former world No. 2 and Wimbledon champion who has been coaching Mirra Andreeva since April 2024.

A legend of the sport, Martínez turned professional at just 16 and enjoyed an illustrious 18-year career. She became the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon Championships in 1994, reached the finals of both the Australian Open and the French Open and won three Olympic doubles medals. She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2020.

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{{^usCountry}} Her coaching career began with the Spanish national team from 2013 to 2017 before successful stints with Garbiñe Muguruza and Karolína Plíšková. After a second spell working with Muguruza, Martínez joined forces with the young Russian star. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her coaching career began with the Spanish national team from 2013 to 2017 before successful stints with Garbiñe Muguruza and Karolína Plíšková. After a second spell working with Muguruza, Martínez joined forces with the young Russian star. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Andreeva and Martínez are frequently seen laughing and interacting warmly during practice sessions at Roland Garros. Their supportive relationship has helped Andreeva reach new heights, including a French Open title, multiple WTA 1000 crowns, and a career-high world ranking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andreeva and Martínez are frequently seen laughing and interacting warmly during practice sessions at Roland Garros. Their supportive relationship has helped Andreeva reach new heights, including a French Open title, multiple WTA 1000 crowns, and a career-high world ranking. {{/usCountry}}

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Mirra Andreeva brought her trademark sense of humor to the trophy ceremony, jokingly reminding former French Open champion Mary Pierce that she once denied her coach a Roland Garros title.

After receiving the trophy from Pierce, Andreeva quipped.

"Thanks to FFT, Amelie [Mauresmo, tournament director]. I don't know if I should thank you, Mary, because you beat my coach once here in the final! But yeah, I'm joking, of course. Thank you so much."

“Thank you for making this tournament very, very cosy and comfortable, very special for me, personally. I've been watching Roland Garros on TV since I was very, very young, so it's also a big dream of mine to win this tournament, and I honestly cannot believe that I'm holding this trophy right now, so thank you so much for making such an amazing event."

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“Thank you very much to all of the ball kids, line umpires, chair umpires. I know it's not easy to be on the court with such heat in the first week, and I don't know, a lot of weather changes in the second week. So thank you so much for doing your best. Thank you so much for giving 100 per cent on the court, helping us feel a little bit better on the court. So thank you so much for giving your best every time.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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